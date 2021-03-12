US President Joe Biden will meet with leaders from Japan, India and Australia in the highest-level talks to date among the informal grouping known as the Quad. Photo: TNS
Quad leaders will talk Covid-19 vaccines, 5G as well as China: US officials
- Washington plays down Beijing focus for agenda of first meeting of government heads in informal alliance
- Friday’s discussion will also cover shared trade concerns of US, Japan, India and Australia
Topic | US-China relations
