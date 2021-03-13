Observers say China’s next aircraft carrier is likely to be nuclear powered. Photo: Reuters Observers say China’s next aircraft carrier is likely to be nuclear powered. Photo: Reuters
Chinese military: fourth aircraft carrier likely to be nuclear powered, sources say

  • ‘Shipbuilders and ship propulsion engineers are keen on making a significant breakthrough’, person close to PLA Navy says
  • But opting for a nuclear power system would be a ‘bold decision that is full of challenges’, second source says

Minnie Chan
Updated: 6:00am, 13 Mar, 2021

