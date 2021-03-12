People walk along the frozen Fontanka River in St Petersburg. Four in 10 Russians surveyed said they saw China as the country’s closest friend. Photo: AP People walk along the frozen Fontanka River in St Petersburg. Four in 10 Russians surveyed said they saw China as the country’s closest friend. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping
Most Russians hold a positive view of neighbouring China, survey finds

  • Nearly 60 per cent believe the two nations will move closer in the next decade, according to Chicago think tank and Moscow pollster
  • Results contrast sharply with recent polling suggesting growing anti-China sentiment in the US

Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 12 Mar, 2021

