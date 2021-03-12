China has offered to supply coronavirus vaccines for the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics. Photo: AP
IOC welcomes China’s Covid-19 vaccine offer but not so Tokyo
- Beijing’s pledge to supply doses for participants in the next Summer and Winter Games a brilliant diplomatic move, observer says
- Proposal appears to catch Tokyo organisers off guard, with no mention of it in a presentation to the IOC’s annual session
Topic | China coronavirus vaccine
China has offered to supply coronavirus vaccines for the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics. Photo: AP