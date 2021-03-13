The Pentagon has described the Indo-Pacific Command as “the single most consequential region for America’s future”. Photo: US Navy
US moves to boost military presence in Indo-Pacific amid China ‘threat’
- Outgoing commander has sought more funds and warned that the US is losing its military edge over China in the region
- But observers say it may be a challenge for America to sustain its push and some Southeast Asian nations fear getting caught in the middle
Topic | US-China relations
