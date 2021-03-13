A monitor in Tokyo displays the virtual “Quad” meeting on Friday of (clockwise from top left) US President Joe Biden, Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, India‘s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: AFP
developing | US President Joe Biden opens ‘Quad’ summit calling alliance ‘vital’ to a ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’
- Meeting is held by teleconference with Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, Indian PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison
- Agenda includes approaches to developing 5G and other technology standards as well as a pipeline for delivering Covid-19 vaccines
Topic | Diplomacy
