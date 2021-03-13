“Over the course of 2020, we have witnessed an alarming political deterioration in Hong Kong,” said EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Photo: Reuters “Over the course of 2020, we have witnessed an alarming political deterioration in Hong Kong,” said EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s ‘alarming political deterioration’ criticised in scathing EU annual report

  • Annual review on Hong Kong says national security law has ‘chilling effect’ on civil society
  • EU policy response on Hong Kong has been minimal, but report could help fuel clamour for more action in European Parliament

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 1:18am, 13 Mar, 2021

“Over the course of 2020, we have witnessed an alarming political deterioration in Hong Kong,” said EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Photo: Reuters
