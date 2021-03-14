The Standard Gauge Railway was built by China Road and Bridge Corporation and financed by the Chinese government. Photo: Reuters The Standard Gauge Railway was built by China Road and Bridge Corporation and financed by the Chinese government. Photo: Reuters
The Standard Gauge Railway was built by China Road and Bridge Corporation and financed by the Chinese government. Photo: Reuters
Belt and Road Initiative: end of the line for China’s Afristar rail firm in Kenya?

  • Nairobi is ending its contract with the Chinese-owned operator five years earlier than initially planned
  • Standard Gauge Railway will be taken over by Kenyan state railway manager

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 4:00pm, 14 Mar, 2021

