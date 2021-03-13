Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, third left, speaks to his counterparts. Photo: AP Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, third left, speaks to his counterparts. Photo: AP
Quad summit: US, India, Australia and Japan counter China’s ‘vaccine diplomacy’ with pledge to distribute a billion doses across Indo-Pacific

  • Promise to help fight against Covid-19 could help security grouping counter Beijing’s influence in the region
  • US President Joe Biden has made the region and the growing rivalry with China a major focus of his foreign policy

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 10:24pm, 13 Mar, 2021

