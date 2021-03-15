The Democratic Republic of Congo produces about two-thirds of the world’s cobalt. Photo: Reuters The Democratic Republic of Congo produces about two-thirds of the world’s cobalt. Photo: Reuters
The Democratic Republic of Congo produces about two-thirds of the world’s cobalt. Photo: Reuters
China economy
China /  Diplomacy

Cobalt prices soar as China stockpiles metal used in smartphones, electric car batteries

  • ‘Chinese companies continue to ship cobalt hydroxide from Africa, but there have been delays which have helped drive tightness in the market,’ analyst says
  • China is the world’s biggest importer of cobalt, buying about 95,000 tonnes of it every year

Topic |   China economy
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00am, 15 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Democratic Republic of Congo produces about two-thirds of the world’s cobalt. Photo: Reuters The Democratic Republic of Congo produces about two-thirds of the world’s cobalt. Photo: Reuters
The Democratic Republic of Congo produces about two-thirds of the world’s cobalt. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE