China /  Diplomacy

Covid-19: Beijing eases visa rules for some foreign workers injected with Chinese vaccine

  • ‘Foreign nationals and their family members visiting mainland China to resume work … need only provide the documents required before the Covid-19 pandemic,’ foreign ministry office in Hong Kong says
  • Ruling made in bid to resume ‘people-to-people exchanges between China and other countries in an orderly manner’, says notice posted on Chinese missions’ WeChat accounts

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kinling Lo
Updated: 8:00pm, 15 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has made it easier for foreign workers to return to China, as long as they have been injected with a locally made vaccine. Photo: AP
