Beijing has made it easier for foreign workers to return to China, as long as they have been injected with a locally made vaccine. Photo: AP
Covid-19: Beijing eases visa rules for some foreign workers injected with Chinese vaccine
- ‘Foreign nationals and their family members visiting mainland China to resume work … need only provide the documents required before the Covid-19 pandemic,’ foreign ministry office in Hong Kong says
- Ruling made in bid to resume ‘people-to-people exchanges between China and other countries in an orderly manner’, says notice posted on Chinese missions’ WeChat accounts
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
