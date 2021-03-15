Chinese-owned factories burn in the industrial neighbourhood in Hlaingthaya in Yangon on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese-owned factories burn in the industrial neighbourhood in Hlaingthaya in Yangon on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese-owned factories burn in the industrial neighbourhood in Hlaingthaya in Yangon on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese in fear in Myanmar after attacks on factories

  • Buildings in industrial zone torched and two employees wounded as anti-Chinese sentiment rises in coup aftermath
  • China calls on Myanmar’s authorities to protect the community’s life and property

William Zheng
Amber Wang in Beijing and William Zheng

Updated: 6:00pm, 15 Mar, 2021

