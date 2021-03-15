Bats such as the Chinese horseshoe bat (Rhinolophus sinicus) and pangolins may not be the natural host of the novel coronavirus causing the pandemic, Dr Liang Wannian told European diplomats. Photo: Dr Libiao Zhang
China briefs European envoys on WHO coronavirus origin quest
- Liang Wannian says bats and pangolins may not be to blame for the virus emerging in humans
- The briefing was an attempt by Beijing to address ‘misunderstandings’ and ‘discriminatory remarks’ about China by the West, say commentators
Topic | Coronavirus China
Bats such as the Chinese horseshoe bat (Rhinolophus sinicus) and pangolins may not be the natural host of the novel coronavirus causing the pandemic, Dr Liang Wannian told European diplomats. Photo: Dr Libiao Zhang