US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin arrives at the Yokota airbase in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AFP
China likely to be hot topic when top US officials visit Japan, South Korea, observers say
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will meet their counterparts in Tokyo and Seoul ahead of talks with China’s top diplomat in Alaska next week
- US will be seeking support from Asian allies on issues relating to China and the Korean peninsula, academic says
Topic | Diplomacy
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin arrives at the Yokota airbase in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AFP