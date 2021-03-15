Soldiers are seen near makeshift barricades set up by protesters during a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: STR/AFP
China takes toughest line yet on Myanmar crisis as turmoil escalates
- Beijing urges its neighbour to take action to stop the violence after Chinese-invested factories vandalised
- China caught between not interfering and not putting the armed forces offside, analyst says
Topic | Myanmar
Soldiers are seen near makeshift barricades set up by protesters during a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: STR/AFP