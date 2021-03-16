Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaving her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
HSBC suffered no risk from Meng Wanzhou’s alleged deceptions, court hears, as extradition fight enters crucial stage
- Meng’s lawyer says no loan fraud could have occurred, but the judge responds that risk is inherent to every loan transaction
- The Huawei executive’s two-year battle against extradition to the US is entering a critical stage of arguments whether she has suffered an abuse of process
Topic | Huawei
Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou leaving her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Monday. Photo: Reuters