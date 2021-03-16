Black smoke billows from an industrial zone in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: AP Black smoke billows from an industrial zone in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: AP
China tells state firms in Myanmar to evacuate non-essential staff

  • State firm source says they were given the instructions after attacks on Chinese-owned factories in Yangon on Sunday
  • Situation is tense and almost all Chinese projects have stopped, sources say

William Zheng
Updated: 5:00pm, 16 Mar, 2021

