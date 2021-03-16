The Chilean embassy in China denied imported cherries that tested positive for Covid-19 had come from Chile. Photo: Shutterstock The Chilean embassy in China denied imported cherries that tested positive for Covid-19 had come from Chile. Photo: Shutterstock
The Chilean embassy in China denied imported cherries that tested positive for Covid-19 had come from Chile. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese envoy denies reports on tainted cherries are ‘retaliation’ against Chile

  • New ambassador Niu Qingbao dismisses concerns that stories about the imported fruit testing positive for Covid-19 had devastated exports
  • He says relations between the countries are at a ‘historical high’ and talks up prospects for more cooperation on 5G and lithium

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 6:00pm, 16 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chilean embassy in China denied imported cherries that tested positive for Covid-19 had come from Chile. Photo: Shutterstock The Chilean embassy in China denied imported cherries that tested positive for Covid-19 had come from Chile. Photo: Shutterstock
The Chilean embassy in China denied imported cherries that tested positive for Covid-19 had come from Chile. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE