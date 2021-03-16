The Chilean embassy in China denied imported cherries that tested positive for Covid-19 had come from Chile. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese envoy denies reports on tainted cherries are ‘retaliation’ against Chile
- New ambassador Niu Qingbao dismisses concerns that stories about the imported fruit testing positive for Covid-19 had devastated exports
- He says relations between the countries are at a ‘historical high’ and talks up prospects for more cooperation on 5G and lithium
