European diplomats say EU foreign ministers are expected to agree to expand a blacklist over the treatment of Uygurs and members of other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China warns European Union against sanctions over Xinjiang
- Chinese envoy to Brussels says bloc should think twice about action that would be seen as confrontation
- EU foreign ministers to meet on Monday to consider blacklist in response to treatment of Uygurs and members of other Muslim minorities
