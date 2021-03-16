European diplomats say EU foreign ministers are expected to agree to expand a blacklist over the treatment of Uygurs and members of other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP European diplomats say EU foreign ministers are expected to agree to expand a blacklist over the treatment of Uygurs and members of other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China warns European Union against sanctions over Xinjiang

  • Chinese envoy to Brussels says bloc should think twice about action that would be seen as confrontation
  • EU foreign ministers to meet on Monday to consider blacklist in response to treatment of Uygurs and members of other Muslim minorities

Topic |   China-EU relations
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:52pm, 16 Mar, 2021

