Taiwan has offered to help Paraguay buy Covid-19 vaccines after thousands protested the government’s health policies in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan offers Covid-19 vaccine help to ally Paraguay after street protests
- Offer follows urging of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for Paraguayan government to work with Taipei on pandemic handling
- The South American country is one of the self-ruled island’s few remaining diplomatic allies
Topic | Taiwan
