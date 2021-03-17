The European Union is considering sanctions against China over its alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP The European Union is considering sanctions against China over its alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China likely to respond in kind to EU sanctions on Xinjiang, observers say

  • Analysts say countermeasures would be moderate, reflecting Beijing’s less confrontational relationship than with the US
  • European Union ministers expected to discuss possible sanctions at their meeting on Monday

Sarah ZhengRachel Zhang
Sarah Zheng and Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 4:41pm, 17 Mar, 2021

