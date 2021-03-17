The European Union is considering sanctions against China over its alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China likely to respond in kind to EU sanctions on Xinjiang, observers say
- Analysts say countermeasures would be moderate, reflecting Beijing’s less confrontational relationship than with the US
- European Union ministers expected to discuss possible sanctions at their meeting on Monday
Topic | China-EU relations
