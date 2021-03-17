Uygur academic Ilham Tohti was jailed for life on separatism charges in 2014. Photo: Ricky Wong
EU trip to Xinjiang ‘in stalemate’ over access to jailed Uygur academic Tohti, diplomat says
- European diplomat says negotiations have stalled because of a request to visit the economist who is serving a life sentence on separatism charges
- Chinese ambassador says the mission made ‘unacceptable requests’ by insisting on meeting a ‘criminal convicted by Chinese law’
Topic | China-EU relations
Uygur academic Ilham Tohti was jailed for life on separatism charges in 2014. Photo: Ricky Wong