Vaccines donated by the Chinese government are unloaded at the airport in Georgetown, Guyana earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua Vaccines donated by the Chinese government are unloaded at the airport in Georgetown, Guyana earlier this month. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping offers more vaccine support to Caribbean countries

  • Xi’s pledges to Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana are likely to increase concern in the US about Beijing’s ‘vaccine diplomacy’
  • Guyana recently received 20,000 doses after agreeing to China’s request to ‘correct’ its decision to allow Taiwan to open a trade office

Kinling LoRachel Zhang
Updated: 6:30pm, 17 Mar, 2021

