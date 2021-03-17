Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian accused Japan of becoming a “strategic vassal” of the United States. Photo: Kyodo
Beijing blasts US, Japan for ‘anti-China encirclement’ after Tokyo talks
- It follows diplomatic and security meeting at which concerns were raised about Beijing’s ‘coercion and destabilising behaviour’
- Foreign ministry spokesman calls it a ‘vicious attack on foreign policy’ and says China won’t yield to pressure from US ahead of Alaska talks
Topic | Diplomacy
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian accused Japan of becoming a “strategic vassal” of the United States. Photo: Kyodo