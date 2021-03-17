Britain intends to have a stronger presence in the Indo-Pacific region and greater cooperation with China by 2030. Photo: FRPU Britain intends to have a stronger presence in the Indo-Pacific region and greater cooperation with China by 2030. Photo: FRPU
Britain intends to have a stronger presence in the Indo-Pacific region and greater cooperation with China by 2030. Photo: FRPU
Britain
China /  Diplomacy

‘Global Britain’ to put more attention on China and Indo-Pacific

  • Report outlines plan for post-Brexit Britain to be the European nation with the most integrated presence in Indo-Pacific by 2030
  • London reveals it is walking a fine line between its economic needs and its security fears, says Beijing academic

Topic |   Britain
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 11:07pm, 17 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain intends to have a stronger presence in the Indo-Pacific region and greater cooperation with China by 2030. Photo: FRPU Britain intends to have a stronger presence in the Indo-Pacific region and greater cooperation with China by 2030. Photo: FRPU
Britain intends to have a stronger presence in the Indo-Pacific region and greater cooperation with China by 2030. Photo: FRPU
READ FULL ARTICLE