China is accused of detaining a million Muslims in reeducation facilities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Xinjiang: EU ready to ‘cross a threshold’ with China sanctions, but unlikely to match hardline US approach
- Human rights sanctions on Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses will be first of their kind since Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989
- But the bloc is wary of following Washington’s tougher approach and is keen to continue to exercise ‘strategic autonomy’ regarding Beijing
Topic | China-EU relations
