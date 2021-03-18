Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, to attend a court hearing on Wednesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canadian officers showed ‘flagrant disregard’ for Meng Wanzhou’s rights, then covered up with ‘absurd’ evidence, her lawyer says
- In a key phase of Meng’s extradition battle, her lawyer argued that US and Canadian authorities colluded to abuse her rights
- Government lawyers say there is no evidence of misconduct by the US, and that Canadian police and border officers did not abuse their powers
