US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says the subpoenas will help the administration “make a determination for possible action that best protects the security of American companies, American workers, and US national security”. Photo: AP
US subpoenas Chinese communications firms in probe of national security risks
- Beijing has ‘engaged in conduct that blunts our technological edge and threatens our alliances’, says Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo
- The subpoenas were served on companies that provide information and communications technology services in the United States
Topic | US-China tech war
