A heavy snowfall hit Anchorage this week, days before the arrival of US and Chinese diplomats meeting for the first time since the Biden administration took office. Photo: Xinhua A heavy snowfall hit Anchorage this week, days before the arrival of US and Chinese diplomats meeting for the first time since the Biden administration took office. Photo: Xinhua
China / Diplomacy

US-China relations: Alaska’s chill mirrors the outlook for talks between nations’ diplomats

  • Both sides come into Thursday’s meeting with a long list of complaints that are likely to hamper any breakthrough or significant progress
  • But the fact that they’re meeting at all suggests a willingness to at least set a new tone

Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in Anchorage, Alaska

Updated: 6:25am, 18 Mar, 2021

