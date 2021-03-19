Slovakia has accepted a shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, which has yet to be approved by the EMA. Photo: Reuters
EU plan for digital green certificates does not exclude Chinese vaccines
- Member nations waiving restrictions would have to accept all vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency, but the proposal leaves the door open for other products
- Vaccine roll-out in EU has so far been dominated by Pfizer and BioNTech, which account for over two-thirds of the nearly 65 million doses distributed
