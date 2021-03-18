In the lead-up to first talks between senior Chinese diplomats and the Biden administration in Alaska, ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai expressed concerns about how the US was conducting diplomacy in Asia. Photo: Shutterstock In the lead-up to first talks between senior Chinese diplomats and the Biden administration in Alaska, ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai expressed concerns about how the US was conducting diplomacy in Asia. Photo: Shutterstock
In the lead-up to first talks between senior Chinese diplomats and the Biden administration in Alaska, ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai expressed concerns about how the US was conducting diplomacy in Asia. Photo: Shutterstock
US efforts to rally allies against China are not useful or effective, says Beijing on eve of Alaska talks

  • Chinese diplomats say they do not have high expectations for high-level talks in Anchorage, which follow US meetings with South Korea and the Quad
  • Ambassador predicts Beijing will not yield on American concerns about Hong Kong and Xinjiang

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 8:30pm, 18 Mar, 2021

