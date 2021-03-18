Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli died in hospital in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday of a heart condition. Photo: AFP Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli died in hospital in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday of a heart condition. Photo: AFP
Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli died in hospital in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday of a heart condition. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy
China /  Diplomacy

China sends condolences to Tanzania on death of President Magufuli, a ‘staunch defender’

  • Despite a fractious relationship, China’s foreign ministry said Magufuli ‘attached great importance to developing relations with China’
  • Tanzania had been trying to get a decades-old debt forgiven by China but the issue was unresolved at the time of the president’s death

Topic |   Diplomacy
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 8:49pm, 18 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli died in hospital in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday of a heart condition. Photo: AFP Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli died in hospital in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday of a heart condition. Photo: AFP
Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli died in hospital in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday of a heart condition. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE