China /  Diplomacy

Russian foreign minister to visit China hard on heels of Alaska talks

  • US policy expected to feature when Sergey Lavrov touches down in the Chinese capital
  • Meeting could yield agreement between the two neighbours, analyst says

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 11:46pm, 18 Mar, 2021

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) will visit Beijing next week at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: AFP
