Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) will visit Beijing next week at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: AFP
Russian foreign minister to visit China hard on heels of Alaska talks
- US policy expected to feature when Sergey Lavrov touches down in the Chinese capital
- Meeting could yield agreement between the two neighbours, analyst says
Topic | China-Russia relations
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) will visit Beijing next week at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: AFP