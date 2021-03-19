Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home in Vancouver on Thursday. Photo: AP Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home in Vancouver on Thursday. Photo: AP
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home in Vancouver on Thursday. Photo: AP
Meng Wanzhou
China /  Diplomacy

Meng Wanzhou’s lawyer accuses Canadian border officer of fabricating testimony about phone passcodes

  • Border officer Scott Kirkland engaged in ‘complete fabrication’ by saying he gave passcodes to police by accident, Meng’s lawyer says at extradition hearing
  • This was part of an alleged abuse of process that should result in Meng being released, the court in Vancouver is told

Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 3:54am, 19 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home in Vancouver on Thursday. Photo: AP Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home in Vancouver on Thursday. Photo: AP
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home in Vancouver on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE