US and Chinese flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
developing | US tells China it does not seek conflict, but will stand up for principles, friends
- The Biden administration has begun its first high-level face-to-face talks with Beijing, saying that Chinese actions threaten a global order based on rules
- Top diplomat Antony Blinken says US will discuss its ‘deep concerns’ about Chinese actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Topic | US-China relations
