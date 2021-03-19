US Secretary of State Antony Blinken awaits the Chinese delegation in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday. Photo: Mark Magnier US Secretary of State Antony Blinken awaits the Chinese delegation in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday. Photo: Mark Magnier
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken awaits the Chinese delegation in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday. Photo: Mark Magnier
China /  Diplomacy

US-China relations: high-level diplomatic talks are unheard-of in Alaska, but locals are unfazed

  • The state enjoys robust trade ties with China, and hasn’t been terribly hurt by the trade war, but residents don’t seem impressed by the geopolitical gathering
  • Strong concerns about Beijing’s human rights record are expressed – concerns members of the US delegation have also voiced

Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in Anchorage, Alaska

Updated: 6:28am, 19 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken awaits the Chinese delegation in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday. Photo: Mark Magnier US Secretary of State Antony Blinken awaits the Chinese delegation in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday. Photo: Mark Magnier
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken awaits the Chinese delegation in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday. Photo: Mark Magnier
READ FULL ARTICLE