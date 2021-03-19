Fire from burning Chinese owned factories lights up the industrial neighbourhood in Hlaingthaya Township, on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, on March 15, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
China has factories secured against vandalism in Myanmar but how can it protect itself from anti-China sentiment?
- 32 Chinese-invested factories in Yangon were damaged, two Chinese workers were wounded and property damage amounted to US$37.8 million: state media
- Beijing is right to be cautious about anti-Chinese sentiment which could extend beyond Myanmar, says academic
