Jim Nickel, charge d’affaires of the Canadian embassy in Beijing, speaks to media outside the Dandong Intermediate People’s Court on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Canadian Michael Spavor’s spy trial in China over in less than 3 hours, diplomat says
- Officials are now awaiting the verdict, says Jim Nickel, charge d’affaires of the Canadian embassy in Beijing
- Spavor is one of two Canadians detained for more than two years on espionage charges which Ottawa has called ‘trumped up’
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
