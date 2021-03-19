Jim Nickel, charge d’affaires of the Canadian embassy in Beijing, speaks to media outside the Dandong Intermediate People’s Court on Friday. Photo: Reuters Jim Nickel, charge d’affaires of the Canadian embassy in Beijing, speaks to media outside the Dandong Intermediate People’s Court on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Jim Nickel, charge d’affaires of the Canadian embassy in Beijing, speaks to media outside the Dandong Intermediate People’s Court on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Meng Wanzhou
China /  Diplomacy

Canadian Michael Spavor’s spy trial in China over in less than 3 hours, diplomat says

  • Officials are now awaiting the verdict, says Jim Nickel, charge d’affaires of the Canadian embassy in Beijing
  • Spavor is one of two Canadians detained for more than two years on espionage charges which Ottawa has called ‘trumped up’

Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:02pm, 19 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Jim Nickel, charge d’affaires of the Canadian embassy in Beijing, speaks to media outside the Dandong Intermediate People’s Court on Friday. Photo: Reuters Jim Nickel, charge d’affaires of the Canadian embassy in Beijing, speaks to media outside the Dandong Intermediate People’s Court on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Jim Nickel, charge d’affaires of the Canadian embassy in Beijing, speaks to media outside the Dandong Intermediate People’s Court on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE