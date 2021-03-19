Wang Yi and Sergei Lavrov (pictured together in 2018) are set to meet in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AFP
China, Russia to stand ‘back to back’ as tensions with US rise, observers say
- Neighbours will look to cement ties so they can ‘jointly respond to the shift in US policy towards’ them, academic says
- Foreign ministers Wang Yi and Sergey Lavrov will ‘share opinions on international and regional issues of common concern’ when they meet in Beijing on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman says
Topic | US-China relations
