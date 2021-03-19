Wang Yi and Sergei Lavrov (pictured together in 2018) are set to meet in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AFP Wang Yi and Sergei Lavrov (pictured together in 2018) are set to meet in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AFP
Wang Yi and Sergei Lavrov (pictured together in 2018) are set to meet in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China, Russia to stand ‘back to back’ as tensions with US rise, observers say

  • Neighbours will look to cement ties so they can ‘jointly respond to the shift in US policy towards’ them, academic says
  • Foreign ministers Wang Yi and Sergey Lavrov will ‘share opinions on international and regional issues of common concern’ when they meet in Beijing on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman says

Topic |   US-China relations
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 7:22pm, 19 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Wang Yi and Sergei Lavrov (pictured together in 2018) are set to meet in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AFP Wang Yi and Sergei Lavrov (pictured together in 2018) are set to meet in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AFP
Wang Yi and Sergei Lavrov (pictured together in 2018) are set to meet in Beijing on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE