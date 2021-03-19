US National Security adviser Jake Sullivan (right) speaks as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (centre) looks on. Photo: Pool/ AFP
Alaska summit: US and China trade barbs in tense start to talks – but Beijing still hopes for progress
- The meeting in Anchorage began with a series of testy public exchanges, but the mood reportedly improved once the two sides sat down behind closed doors
- The sniping between senior officials, including China’s foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had largely been expected
