The US and China are both committed to the fight against climate change. Photo: AP The US and China are both committed to the fight against climate change. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China and US urged to work together in fight against climate change after Alaska summit

  • While the meeting in Anchorage highlighted some areas of disagreement, there are still areas where the two sides can find common ground
  • Joe Biden is planning to hold an international climate summit next month, and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s involvement may be on the table

Topic |   US-China relations
Jun MaiEcho XieKristin Huang
Jun Mai in Beijing, Echo Xie and Kristin Huang

Updated: 11:54pm, 19 Mar, 2021

