China /  Diplomacy

Xinjiang sanctions not enough to convince China hawks to support EU investment deal

  • Brussels is set to roll out its first sanctions against China since 1989, but lawmakers in the European Parliament say they do not go far enough
  • With China threatening to hit back, Beijing analysts fear the sanctions could be the catalyst for a souring in bilateral ties

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr BerminghamLiu Zhen
Finbarr Bermingham and Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 20 Mar, 2021

EU foreign ministers will on Monday formally adopt sanctions targeting Chinese officials for human rights infringements in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
