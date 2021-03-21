Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi chats to US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in Tokyo last week. Photo: Lisa Ferdinando/Dod/Planet Pix v Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi chats to US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in Tokyo last week. Photo: Lisa Ferdinando/Dod/Planet Pix v
Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi chats to US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in Tokyo last week. Photo: Lisa Ferdinando/Dod/Planet Pix v
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

US, Japan agree to work together in event of Beijing-Taiwan military clash, sources say

  • US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi agree to cooperate but do not discuss how a response should be coordinated
  • Tokyo is reviewing the possibility of using its Self-Defence Forces to protect US warships and aircraft in event of conflict over Taiwan

Knowledge |   Asia’s territorial disputes
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 11:24am, 21 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi chats to US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in Tokyo last week. Photo: Lisa Ferdinando/Dod/Planet Pix v Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi chats to US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in Tokyo last week. Photo: Lisa Ferdinando/Dod/Planet Pix v
Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi chats to US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in Tokyo last week. Photo: Lisa Ferdinando/Dod/Planet Pix v
READ FULL ARTICLE