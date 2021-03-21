The talks in Alaska began with a public spat. Photo: Pool/ AP
US-China relations: Alaska clashes may be a sign of Beijing’s low short-term expectations
- The two sides have agreed to work together to fight climate change, but the prospect of Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meeting face-to-face appears remote for now
- The US is pushing for concessions over Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan – but Beijing insists it will not back down on these issues
