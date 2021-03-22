Hambantota’s location at the southern tip of Sri Lanka makes it a potential key maritime hub in the Indian Ocean. Photo: Xinhua
exclusive | Sri Lanka is not renegotiating Hambantota port lease deal with China, ambassador says
- If there are talks going on, the two sides are ‘whispering … so that nobody else hears’, Palitha Kohona says
- Envoy also denies claims Sri Lanka is sliding into a debt trap, saying China accounts for just 10 per cent of its outstanding borrowing
Topic | China-Sri Lanka relations
