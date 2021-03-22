Hambantota’s location at the southern tip of Sri Lanka makes it a potential key maritime hub in the Indian Ocean. Photo: Xinhua Hambantota’s location at the southern tip of Sri Lanka makes it a potential key maritime hub in the Indian Ocean. Photo: Xinhua
Hambantota’s location at the southern tip of Sri Lanka makes it a potential key maritime hub in the Indian Ocean. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

exclusive | Sri Lanka is not renegotiating Hambantota port lease deal with China, ambassador says

  • If there are talks going on, the two sides are ‘whispering … so that nobody else hears’, Palitha Kohona says
  • Envoy also denies claims Sri Lanka is sliding into a debt trap, saying China accounts for just 10 per cent of its outstanding borrowing

Topic |   China-Sri Lanka relations
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 12:15pm, 22 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hambantota’s location at the southern tip of Sri Lanka makes it a potential key maritime hub in the Indian Ocean. Photo: Xinhua Hambantota’s location at the southern tip of Sri Lanka makes it a potential key maritime hub in the Indian Ocean. Photo: Xinhua
Hambantota’s location at the southern tip of Sri Lanka makes it a potential key maritime hub in the Indian Ocean. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE