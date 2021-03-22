The trial of Michael Kovrig, pictured in 2018, began in Beijing on Monday. The Canadian government says Kovrig and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor, were arrested in 2019 in apparent retaliation for Canada’s detention of a senior Huawei executive. (AP Photo/File)
Second Canadian, Michael Kovrig, goes on trial in China on spying charges with diplomats refused access
- Beijing trial of analyst and former diplomat follows hearing of compatriot Michael Spavor in northeastern China on Friday
- Detention of the pair is suspected retaliation for the arrest in Canada of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
