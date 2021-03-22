The trial of Michael Kovrig, pictured in 2018, began in Beijing on Monday. The Canadian government says Kovrig and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor, were arrested in 2019 in apparent retaliation for Canada’s detention of a senior Huawei executive. (AP Photo/File) The trial of Michael Kovrig, pictured in 2018, began in Beijing on Monday. The Canadian government says Kovrig and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor, were arrested in 2019 in apparent retaliation for Canada’s detention of a senior Huawei executive. (AP Photo/File)
The trial of Michael Kovrig, pictured in 2018, began in Beijing on Monday. The Canadian government says Kovrig and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor, were arrested in 2019 in apparent retaliation for Canada’s detention of a senior Huawei executive. (AP Photo/File)
Huawei
China /  Diplomacy

Second Canadian, Michael Kovrig, goes on trial in China on spying charges with diplomats refused access

  • Beijing trial of analyst and former diplomat follows hearing of compatriot Michael Spavor in northeastern China on Friday
  • Detention of the pair is suspected retaliation for the arrest in Canada of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou

Topic |   Huawei
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:12pm, 22 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The trial of Michael Kovrig, pictured in 2018, began in Beijing on Monday. The Canadian government says Kovrig and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor, were arrested in 2019 in apparent retaliation for Canada’s detention of a senior Huawei executive. (AP Photo/File) The trial of Michael Kovrig, pictured in 2018, began in Beijing on Monday. The Canadian government says Kovrig and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor, were arrested in 2019 in apparent retaliation for Canada’s detention of a senior Huawei executive. (AP Photo/File)
The trial of Michael Kovrig, pictured in 2018, began in Beijing on Monday. The Canadian government says Kovrig and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor, were arrested in 2019 in apparent retaliation for Canada’s detention of a senior Huawei executive. (AP Photo/File)
READ FULL ARTICLE