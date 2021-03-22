Lu Shaye is the Chinese ambassador to France and Monaco. The Chinese embassy in France has published a long statement detailing its criticisms of French scholar Antoine Bondaz after a Twitter back and forth with Bondaz. Photo: Twitter Lu Shaye is the Chinese ambassador to France and Monaco. The Chinese embassy in France has published a long statement detailing its criticisms of French scholar Antoine Bondaz after a Twitter back and forth with Bondaz. Photo: Twitter
China’s embassy in Paris attacks ‘mad dogs’ and defends Wolf Warriors in public row with French scholar

  • Diplomatic triangle of Beijing, Paris and Taipei gives rise to Twitter barbs and screed over ‘anti-China provocations’
  • Research fellow Antoine Bondaz urges Beijing to ‘stop before it has gone too far’

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 8:30pm, 22 Mar, 2021

