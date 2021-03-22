The EU has imposed sanctions are in response to alleged human rights abuses in the far western region of Xinjiang. Photo: AP The EU has imposed sanctions are in response to alleged human rights abuses in the far western region of Xinjiang. Photo: AP
The EU has imposed sanctions are in response to alleged human rights abuses in the far western region of Xinjiang. Photo: AP
Xinjiang
China /  Diplomacy

breaking | Xinjiang: EU hits China with first sanctions since Tiananmen Square

  • Four individuals and one entity targeted over alleged human rights abuses in the far western region
  • Chinese government is drafting countermeasures against the bloc, state media report

Topic |   Xinjiang
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 8:44pm, 22 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The EU has imposed sanctions are in response to alleged human rights abuses in the far western region of Xinjiang. Photo: AP The EU has imposed sanctions are in response to alleged human rights abuses in the far western region of Xinjiang. Photo: AP
The EU has imposed sanctions are in response to alleged human rights abuses in the far western region of Xinjiang. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE