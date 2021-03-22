The European Union has confirmed its first sanctions on Chinese officials since 1989, targeting four officials and one entity. The sanctions are in response to alleged human rights abuses in the far western region of Xinjiang , where China is accused of detaining a million of Uygurs and other ethnic minorities in reeducation camps. Beijing says the camps are vocational training centres and part of efforts to combat terrorism. The four officials are Zhu Hailun, a former secretary of Xinjiang’s Political and Legal Affairs Committee; Wang Junzheng, Communist Party secretary of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and deputy secretary of Xinjiang’s party committee; Wang Mingshan, a member of the party standing committee in Xinjiang; and Chen Mingguo, director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau. The entity sanctioned is the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Public Security Bureau, which the EU said “is responsible for serious human rights violations in China, in particular large-scale arbitrary detentions and degrading treatment inflicted upon Uygurs and people from other Muslim ethnic minorities”. Xinjiang sanctions not enough to convince China hawks to support EU investment deal It is the first time the EU has used its new human rights sanctioning regime on China, having used it for the first time on Russian officials last month over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The last European sanctions aimed at China were an arms embargo after the violent crackdown on Tiananmen Square in 1989. The sanctions were adopted by the bloc’s 27 foreign ministers at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday and then signed into EU law. According to state media reports, the Chinese government is “formulating countermeasures against the EU” over the planned sanctions. An article in the Global Times , a tabloid associated with Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily , said “some EU institutions that have been spearheading accusations against China’s Xinjiang policies will bear the brunt of the countermeasures”. Xinjiang: EU ready to ‘cross a threshold’ with China sanctions, but unlikely to match hardline US approach The report added that “some individuals EU countries who have behaved badly will not escape punishment”. A separate report warned that “high-profile China hawk European politicians, including certain German parliamentarians, are likely to be included in China‘s countermeasures against EU’s planned sanctions over Xinjiang”. Reinhard Bütikofer, a high-profile German Green Party MEP and head of the European Parliament’s delegation to China, was named in the article as a possible target for retaliatory sanctions, but did not respond to a request for comment. Xinjiang’s leaders must ‘optimise’ governance of region, Communist Party’s No 4 says In an interview for the South China Morning Pos t’s China Geopolitics Podcast in March, Bütikofer, also a co-chair of the hawkish Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, said “if we muster the courage to apply that mechanism against the atrocities that are being reported from Russia, why would we refrain from also applying the same kind of mechanism to the cases of Xinjiang and Hong Kong?” Wu Xinbo, head of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University, said China would likely impose similar sanctions on relevant EU figures “who promote sanctions against China”. “The form of sanctions will be similar to that of the EU, including travel bans and asset freezes. Whether China will use trade as a tool of countermeasure depends on the development of the situation. At present, China may only impose personnel sanctions,” Wu said. In response to US sanctions related to Xinjiang, China but steered clear of senior government officials but targeted some of the most vocal China hawks in American politics, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, Congressman Chris Smith and US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom Sam Brownback. Additional reporting by Rachel Zhang