Why was the PLA at the China-US talks in Alaska?

  • Members of the Chinese armed forces played an important support role at the top-level talks, a military source says
  • The PLA presence also sent a message about hopes for a better relationship with the Pentagon, the source says

Minnie Chan
Updated: 8:00am, 23 Mar, 2021

The PLA is hoping to foster a better military-to-military relationship with its US counterpart, according to a Chinese military source. Photo: Reuters
