US climate envoy John Kerry speaks during a press conference in Paris on March 11. Photo: AFP US climate envoy John Kerry speaks during a press conference in Paris on March 11. Photo: AFP
US climate envoy John Kerry speaks during a press conference in Paris on March 11. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

US climate envoy John Kerry to meet Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua

  • News of the talks comes after the two superpowers clashed at their first high-level in-person summit of the Biden-era in Alaska last week
  • The discussions may take place amid escalating tensions over sanctions by the US and its allies on Chinese officials over Xinjiang

Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:51am, 23 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US climate envoy John Kerry speaks during a press conference in Paris on March 11. Photo: AFP US climate envoy John Kerry speaks during a press conference in Paris on March 11. Photo: AFP
US climate envoy John Kerry speaks during a press conference in Paris on March 11. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE