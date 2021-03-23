US climate envoy John Kerry speaks during a press conference in Paris on March 11. Photo: AFP
US climate envoy John Kerry to meet Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua
- News of the talks comes after the two superpowers clashed at their first high-level in-person summit of the Biden-era in Alaska last week
- The discussions may take place amid escalating tensions over sanctions by the US and its allies on Chinese officials over Xinjiang
Topic | US-China relations
